Oregon lawmakers made the right decision last week when they OK’d a massive funding package to create more housing in the state and tackle the growing homeless issue.
The Senate’s approval of a $200 million package Tuesday, March 21, means cash will soon be flowing into metro and rural counties to complete an array of tasks, including opening up more than 600 shelter beds for the homeless.
The package is expensive and ambitious but more will need to be done in the future and taxpayers should expect to see other funding initiatives in the future.
The key question, though, will be how much an impact the funding river will have on the state as a whole. That’s where lawmakers, whether they like it or not, will come in. They will need to ensure that the money spigots they’ve opened receive the type of oversight necessary to make sure the money is spent where it is supposed to be spent.
That seems to be a tall order for government on just about any level and is especially relevant in Oregon. All too often taxpayers dollars are thrown at a problem and then lawmakers, satisfied they’ve completed the will of the voters, walk away.
They can’t do that on this one.
There is too much at stake. The cash for a plethora of programs — including initiatives for housing and the homeless — is derived for the most part from taxpayers who should have a vested interest in how and where the money is spent.
The state cannot simply ratify legislation that releases millions then declare the ongoing struggle against homelessness is over.
The fact is the homeless issue is a complicated one. There are an array of factors that play into the problem and most of them are dense, intricate and offer no easy answers.
That means the money earmarked for the homeless and to create more housing must be carefully tracked. Taxpayers need to know, within a relatively sensible timeframe, how the money is helping address and solve the lack of housing dilemma and homelessness.
There is no doubt the funding bills passed by the Oregon Legislature last week are needed. Lack of housing and homelessness has haunted the state for years and the dual problems only grow worse over time.
Newly elected Gov. Tina Kotek also should get some praise for making these issues a top priority.
Yet the money needs to be tracked and its usefulness justified in the future.
