Oregon lawmakers made the right decision last week when they OK’d a massive funding package to create more housing in the state and tackle the growing homeless issue.

The Senate’s approval of a $200 million package Tuesday, March 21, means cash will soon be flowing into metro and rural counties to complete an array of tasks, including opening up more than 600 shelter beds for the homeless.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.