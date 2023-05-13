Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek outlined a pretty clear picture regarding the upcoming fire season last week when she spoke about how the state faces choices now regarding how to prepare for a potentially damaging series of blazes over the summer.
Kotek said she wants to create fire-adapted communities, develop safer responses for firefighters and boost the resilience of the state’s lands to cut down on wildfires.
Those are all good ideas and hopefully the state, and Kotek, can dig up the cash needed to make sure these types of programs can be instituted and become effective.
Yet, as with every fire season, the emphasis must rest with those of us who live, work and play in our great region.
We’re lucky, so far, this year because snowpack is high and because of a wet and colder spring fire conditions may not become severe until late in the summer. That’s good news, but the reality is summer temps will eventually create conditions where wildfires can ignite and spark millions of dollars in damages.
While none of us can control Mother Nature, we each have a responsibility while out in the big and beautiful forests of Eastern Oregon to be prudent and use good judgement regarding fire safety.
When temperature rises and the forest dries out it doesn’t take much more than a spark to create massive wildfires that consume cash and other resources. Forest and wildfires not only cost millions but damage our landscape.
A landscape that will be part of the inheritance of our children. So, it makes sense we do not become complacent regarding the danger of wildfire. Even if a quick glance shows water reservoir levels are high and snowpack is good, we must guard against the danger of wildfires that lurk on the horizon.
Usually at this time and in this space in this newspaper we pause to remind everyone that while it may seem premature to ponder fire safety in our forests the reality is we should always be careful regarding the potential danger to forest and wildfires.
Kotek’s idea to create fire-adaptable communities is one that has a great deal of potential but some key questions are how much will such a blueprint cost and how far along are such plans.
Anything we can do now to mitigate the potential of destructive wildfires in the future is time — and money — well spent.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.