FILE - In this June 29, 2019 file photo, children play in fountains at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. Lawmakers return to the Capitol for the second special session of 2020. But the question remains if the session, which begins Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be solely dedicated to rebalancing the state budget thrown out of whack because of the COVID-19 pandemic or if bills altering policy will be considered.