Oregon legislators will hit the 2020 legislative session on Feb. 3, and while there are already a number of high-profile bills on the horizon, elected leaders should remember that complex legislation can’t be ironed out in a mere 35 days.
One key bill apparently on the legislative agenda is a new proposal to slash greenhouse gas emissions. A similar bill consumed much of the 2019 session and was eventually allowed to die.
The greenhouse gas emission proposal is a good case in point regarding why such bills need to be reviewed during the longer session — set for next year. That’s because it is complex and has the capacity to impact all of Oregon.
It isn’t a new occurrence. In the past, complex bills with the potential to make a huge impact on the state have been rolled out during the so-called “short session.” When that happens, the voters get shortchanged. That’s because complicated legislation needs months of review and study. Especially when the legislation is new, as is the case with the current emission proposal.
There is all too often a rush by whatever particular interest group is behind a specific initiative to get it OK’d by the Legislature, and then rammed into law.
Voters deserve better. They deserve lawmakers that are going to take their time to get it right — not rush to make a judgment on a particular proposal that impacts all of Oregon.
Major policy topics need a thorough vetting, not a quick turnaround.
Lawmakers should also remember that the work they do is important, so important that voters count on them to make the right decisions. A “right decision” can’t be made in a mere 35 days.
Every legislative session is important, but the 35-day session that will kick off next month was never designed to be one where wide-sweeping pieces of legislation are quickly formed, and then made into law.
Lawmakers should go to the 35-day session, get the work that needs to be done finished, and then quickly get out of Salem. Major issues — such as the carbon emission topic — should be shuffled off until the next, longer session where careful methodical thought and debate will make it a better piece of legislation for all Oregonians.
