Important people can get lost inside the twisting channels of history and that is why the recent unveiling of a mural on Southwest Dorion Avenue celebrating Black cowboy and Pendleton Round-Up competitor George Fletcher is so appropriate.
Travel Oregon revealed the mural of Fletcher on a bucking bronc last week in a ceremony with high-profile dignitaries, including Chuck Sams, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation who also is in the final part of a confirmation process to become the next National Park Service director.
Sams’ grandfather rode with Fletcher creating a solid link between the past and the present.
Yet while the mural is an outstanding addition to our local landscape, the story of Fletcher is one of racism and overcoming adversity. Fletcher competed in the storied 1911 Round-Up where he made it to the bronc riding finals. While his final ride wooed the crowed, the judges ultimately awarded first prize to a white cowboy named John Spain. However, Fletcher was quickly labeled the “people’s champion” and a fast fundraiser generated $700 for the cowboy.
A lot of different people and organizations came together to make the mural reality, not the least of which was Mariotta Gary-Smith, the chair of the Oregon Commission on Black Affairs. Travel Oregon also played an important role. Without such dedication from such people and organizations a piece of history — which was, for the most part, oral — would be lost.
History is important. Americans, generally, don’t like to look back. We are a nation that has shown its overwhelming focus always to be on the future. Yet we cannot move forward, cannot strive to live up the high ideals set by the founders, by ignoring pieces of our history we find to be repellant.
We should review our past and celebrate the progress we’ve made as a great nation. George Fletcher’s story is a tale of discrimination in a time when racism was an accepted social more. He succeeded, but against big odds. His legacy is one we must always remember because it shows us a side of our culture that is distasteful in many ways but still a part of our history.
We must remember George Fletcher and recall how much progress we’ve made as a nation. There still is a long way to go in the United States regarding equality, but the mural of Fletcher reminds of our shortcomings in the past and our opportunity for better things in the future.
