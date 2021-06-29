On the COVID-19 front last week, it was more good news, bad news, but the glimmer of hope in terms of reopening the state is now a full-fledged spotlight and that should bring some relief to us all.
COVID-19 still is around in Umatilla County, and Baker County is seeing something of a minor surge, but Gov. Kate Brown said last week the state will either reopen totally by June 30 or by the time the state hits a 70% vaccination rate.
That means mandates on masks along with social distancing rules and limits on restaurants will be gone.
In another piece of good news, the Oregon Department of Education announced recently it planned to return to full-time, in-person instruction in the fall. COVID-19 safety protocols — such as masks and social distancing — will be advisory instead of requirements.
That is all good news. The COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented damage to millions of lives and hit the already shaky economy of Eastern Oregon particularly hard. Since the virus hit our shores last year, it cut a wide destructive path across our nation.
What was so discouraging about the impact of the virus was it never had to be that way. While Oregon’s response to the pathogen was robust at times, the national reaction was lackluster at best. We were, in short, caught off guard and it showed. Yet, there were plenty of warnings signs and many books, medical papers and comments from health officials during the last 15 years that another global pandemic was coming, it was just a matter of when.
Those warnings still hold true. Another pandemic ignited by a respirator viral pathogen is not a possibility but a certainty. While that could seem to be cause for deep worry, it need not be. The nation and, hopefully, Oregon, have learned a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those lessons, though, cannot be forgotten. They must be codified in some manner and studied over the long term.
The Legislature also should decide in its next session to earmark dollars fo a new state agency whose sole purpose is to monitor for pandemic risks and to develop a very specific, detailed plan that officials can roll out the next time a pandemic erupts.
We are a smart society and can learn from our mistakes. Against the constant threat of another pandemic, we must act decisively to ensure the errors that plagued the state, and the nation, are not repeated.
