Two bills in the Oregon Legislature aim to make ranked choice voting the state’s method to choose a U.S. president or a governor.
The bills, which concern adopting ranked choice voting, are interesting as the concept behind them but both pieces of legislation need more work and ranked voting isn’t ready for prime time yet in Oregon.
The ranked voting idea has a lot of supporters and is considered by some a fairer way to conduct elections. Ranked choice voting, in its most basic form, is a procedure where voters rank their candidate in a sequence of first, second, third and on.
Supporters of the concept argue the system is a positive one, as it bestows more voter sway on who is elected. In ranked choice voting, supporters assert, a voter can rank up to five people for an office in order of preference, instead of just selecting one candidate. Ranked choice voting, supporters believe, can also trigger a more diverse field of candidates winning elected slots.
Critics contend, among a host of faults, that ranked choice voting takes away the one-person, one-vote concept central to American politics. The system also is complicated and confusing to voters, and if legislation was passed, it would create unforeseen costs for counties.
There is certainly plenty of data to support both sides of this debate, but, in the end, lawmakers should be very careful about both bills.
While philosophical arguments are interesting and stimulating, on this issue the final key debate should revolve around the cost to implement such a system in Oregon.
For small, rural counties, the switching to the ranked choice system will not be cheap. That means the taxpayer will be hit yet again for more money.
Rural Oregon isn’t exactly awash in money. Some rural counties struggle every year to find enough to go around, and the addition of a new voting system would only create more confusion and cost more money.
The ranked choice voting idea has merit. Maine and Alaska and Benton County use the system, but before the state switches, more attention should be diverted to ensuring our current voting infrastructure works.
