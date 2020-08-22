Umatilla County’s move back to Phase 1 of reopening is cause for celebration for business owners and their employees, but it should also be a time for caution.
We were already given this chance by the state once before, and we failed the test. New COVID-19 cases were traced back to graduation parties and people showing up sick to work shortly after the county was given approval to move back to Phase 1 the first time, and cases spiraled out from there. When rising case numbers didn’t cause people to pump the brakes on risky activities, the state eventually felt the need to step in.
There were many casualties of that chain of events. Restaurants were stuck with large orders of food they couldn’t use up fast enough. Hair salons lost weeks of revenue. FFA and 4-H youths were denied the opportunity to personally show Umatilla County Fair judges the animals they had worked hard to raise.
Nobody wants to see a repeat of that.
The challenge, then, is to collectively handle reopening more responsibly than we did before. That doesn’t mean people can’t go out and support local businesses. What it does mean is they need to be responsible and respectful while doing so.
People with advanced degrees in subjects like epidemiology and public health are learning more about this virus each day, and they have given us a clear roadmap for reducing risk.
We know that the risk of transmission is significantly lower outdoors than in enclosed spaces with stagnant air, for example. We know the farther apart people stand and the fewer minutes they spend together, the less likely they are to infect each other. We know that there is strong evidence that when both people are properly wearing masks during an interaction, it significantly reduces the chances of transmission.
Please, as we return to Phase 1, do your part to stay at least 6 feet away from people not in your household. Wear a clean mask over your nose and mouth while in contact with others — even around people you know well, who are just as able to give you COVID-19 as strangers in the grocery store. Take interactions outside whenever possible. Wash your hands frequently, particularly before touching your face or eating. Avoid large gatherings. Cooperate with contact tracers in their efforts to protect others from getting sick.
And most importantly: Please, please, please stay home if you are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Other people’s lives — and livelihoods — depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.