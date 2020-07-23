We all have a lot of data coming at us about COVID-19 these days. There are many ways to interpret the numbers reported by public health agencies, and these numbers can be manipulated to tell a certain story.
If you want to alarm people, be sure to emphasize how many cases have been diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic, also known as “cumulative cases.” That can be a big number and it’s always increasing. Don’t mention that many of these cases have recovered and are no longer infectious.
If you want to reassure people that what we’re doing is working and that everything is under control, then you should emphasize the number of recovered cases. This is a number that is always increasing, too. Don’t mention low testing rates.
The data can be confusing, especially considering that different agencies report data in different ways on different schedules.
A local example: Umatilla County Health puts out a press release each weekday reporting new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, while the Oregon Health Authority sends out their press release seven days a week with new confirmed and presumptive cases in the county.
For the week of July 13, these are the numbers reported by each agency:
When county and state public health agencies report differently, it breeds mistrust for all data. Increasingly, it takes an advanced knowledge of statistics and definitions to decipher the barrage of data coming at us: active cases, presumptive cases, confirmed cases, cumulative cases, recovered cases, inactive cases, testing rates, positive rates, PCR tests, antibody tests, contact tracing, and we could go on.
People tend to seek out numbers that confirm their own mindset about what is happening and what should be done going forward — that’s human nature.
But what we all really need is a straightforward way to look at the most accurate and relevant data in order to help individuals and policymakers make rational decisions.
On Saturday, July 18, the East Oregonian debuted a graphic designed to do just that. It focuses on the trend (not just the number) of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County over the past week. Known as the “seven-day trend,” it averages out the daily fluctuations in new case numbers and shows whether the numbers are increasing (bad) or decreasing (good).
We’ve already made some modifications to the graphic to make it easier to understand, and we’ll update it weekly for our Saturday edition.
We hope it’s helpful. Let us know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.