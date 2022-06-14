We as a nation spend a lot of time — as we should — focusing on the rights of the individual but we just as often forget that while each of us as Americans are endowed with certain rights under the Constitution we also have a responsibility to live up to the themes of those privileges.
We expect a lot from our nation, from our elected leaders and when they fail we are quick — again, as we should — to point out those failures and demand that they be fixed.
Our responsibilities as citizens, as residents of our great piece of Oregon, are varied and legion.
We all have a responsibility to ourselves and to our families but we also share an obligation to our neighborhood, our town, our county, our state and finally our nation.
Our responsibilities center on a very simple theme of what can we do, as individuals, to help enhance our nation and demonstrate the rights we hold dear are ones we deserve.
In short, every citizen carries an obligation to, in some way, to serve the greater public good. Perhaps that service is related in volunteering. Or maybe it is service as an elected leader.
Today, in a partisan environment where even the best intentions can be skewed and criticized it is easy for many well-meaning residents to shun the political spectrum to hide from the obligation because it is such an ordeal.
There is no doubt our political arena is rife with negative connotations and the full-scale twisting of facts. We seemingly face an array of terrible choices politically and our neighbors and friends are divided on specific issues.
Yet our system is built — to some extent — upon political friction. It is only when self-made demagogues gain momentum and spew misleading and self-serving rhetoric that our system bends from one end of the political spectrum to the other.
We have a responsibility as voters, as citizens, to be educated enough to be able to look past the white noise of political rhetoric and get to the heart of any matter. Then we must gauge and evaluate our conclusion — not as Republicans or Democrats or liberals or conservatives — but as American citizens.
We must, as citizens, live up to the rights given to us by being active participants in our democracy and not spectators.
That means getting involved, using wise reflection rather than pure hot emotion and reviewing each issue with a value-free perspective.
