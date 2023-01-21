Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley should get credit for engineering a $1.7 million grant to study the high nitrate level problem in Morrow County, but more work needs to be done, and that means the state and the federal government needs to be more involved in solving the challenge.

Merkley, though, showed leadership by prioritizing an effort to collect data to lay the groundwork for the grant that will be used to investigate the scale of the nitrate contamination and to help find a solution.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.