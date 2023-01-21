Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley should get credit for engineering a $1.7 million grant to study the high nitrate level problem in Morrow County, but more work needs to be done, and that means the state and the federal government needs to be more involved in solving the challenge.
Merkley, though, showed leadership by prioritizing an effort to collect data to lay the groundwork for the grant that will be used to investigate the scale of the nitrate contamination and to help find a solution.
Merkley said the first key step is “understanding the scope of the problem.” We agree that investigation is crucial before legislation, and we hope the senator’s efforts will lead to a robust and in-depth solution to a problem that has lingered in our region, on and off, for decades.
Help can’t come too soon for many area residents who discovered their water is contaminated with nitrates. Nitrates can boost the risk of respiratory infections, thyroid dysfunction and other illnesses.
The Oregon Health Authority asserts nitrate levels must be below 10 parts-per-million or 10 milligrams per liter. Some homeowners in Boardman and Irrigon, for example, tested their wells and discovered levels above 50 parts per million, or five times above the risk threshold.
That, in and of itself, is discouraging and raises questions for homeowners regarding the safety of their water and their long-term health.
Merkley’s work surely will help with the search for a longtime solution. That solution will be elusive, no doubt, but now is the time to begin the hard work to develop a workable plan that will eliminate this potentially serious health threat.
For now, we hope when Gov. Tina Kotek tours Eastern Oregon she makes this issue one of her top priorities. That means the governor gets out and talks to folks on the ground where their wells are contaminated. That kind of feedback will be essential for our governor and we hope it sets a foundation for the state’s own individual plan to solve this problem.
How we reached this point and who is responsible are good questions, but the focus now needs to be on how to overcome this regional challenge. That means a lot of different people — at a lot of different levels of local, state and federal government — need to work together.
This issue isn’t a nebulous problem but a real-life struggle for many of our neighbors and friends. We need to make sure they can, at the least, drink clean water.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.