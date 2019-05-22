Rail cars roll down the hump and into the yard at the Union Pacific Railroad Hinkle Locomotive Service and Repair Facility and Freight Classification Yard near Hermiston. Union Pacific Railroad filed notice with the state on Tuesday that it will lay off up to 195 employees at the Hinkle Rail Yard and close the yard’s supply warehouse and mechanical shop. It stated the 195 layoffs would be completed by July 19 and are expected to be permanent. The bulk layoff is an escalation of the scores of layoffs that have happened incrementally at the rail yard since October 2018.