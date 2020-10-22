Oregon should not send a conspiracy stoker to represent us in the U.S. Senate. Reelect Sen. Jeff Merkley.
Merkley, a Democrat, is about as liberal as U.S. senators come. You could describe him to people from out of state as a younger Bernie Sanders and not be far off. You can’t question his sincerity. His thoroughness. His commitment to serving Oregon and the nation.
He’s worked to make it easier for small businesses to get federal contracts. He’s worked to get funding that will enable Oregon to keep more water in rivers by improving irrigation. He’s worked to keep federal health care benefits flowing to those who have been jailed and are awaiting trial. That’s important, so county jails don’t have to pick up the expense. And he’s fighting for a national approach to climate change, to make health care affordable and accessible, for affordable child care and much more.
We don’t always see eye to eye with him, such as his support for the Green New Deal. We support climate action. Not that plan. Despite any differences we have with Merkley, he is the clear choice. It’s not even close.
His opponent is Jo Rae Perkins, a Republican. There are fairly predictable Republican/Democratic differences between Perkins and Merkley on gun control, reproductive rights and much more. And Oregonians deserve a serious debate about the issues. But Perkins is a defender and promoter of QAnon and uses it to gather information. If you don’t know, QAnon is an amorphous internet-driven conspiracy theory. Its adventures into the absurd include President Trump in a clandestine struggle against a deep state led by Satan-loving pedophiles and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as a tool of the CIA. Guess who is Adolf Hitler’s granddaughter, according to QAnon? German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Just to be clear: No, that is not true.
On the night of her primary election, Perkins posted a video in which she praised QAnon and said, “I stand with Q and the team.” Her campaign staff has since taken it down. Perkins has said she regrets that.
If Perkins can’t see QAnon for what it is, or is merely cultivating a few votes, she doesn’t deserve your vote. Vote for Merkley.
