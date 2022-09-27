The overall health of our communities received a big boost recently when several Umatilla County addiction treatments providers received a big boost in funding.
Hopefully, the money will go a long way toward assisting those facing challenge with addiction get on the long road to recovery.
Eastern Oregon Recovery Center received more than $3.9 million while the Community Counseling Solutions obtained $924,517 and Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living collected almost $980,000.
The money comes from allocations from Measure 110, the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act. Oregon voters OK’d Measure 110 in 2020. The measure decriminalizes personal use of some illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and heroin. The law mandates the state allocate around $300 million in marijuana taxes to counties for drug treatment and to form a grant program to finance addiction recovery centers.
Implementing the law stalled for a variety of reasons but it is reassuring to see that money is beginning to flow to the entities that need it.
In the bigger picture, though, the jury is still out on whether the new law will do what it is intended to do and whether the decriminalization of some illegal narcotics will prove to be the wisest move.
We hope the plan works. If the new law lives up to expectations than the state will be on the road to not only helping thousands of people in desperate need of assistance but also showing the rest of the nation a new way forward regarding illegal drugs and addiction and treatment.
Money spent to help those in the throes of addiction is well spent. The nation and the certain portions of the state face a serious addiction problem. Tackling and finding a solution to that problem should be important to all of us.
Yet voters will need to carefully monitor how these programs work, and whether the money that flows into local coffers is indeed useful. Measure 110 has promise. There is no doubt about that. But a large amount of state cash will be flowing and while the possibilities are, indeed, wonderful, voters should be patient but watchful.
We applaud the local organizations that are working so diligently to helping those to escape the woes of addiction and we sincerely hope the money coming from the state turns out to be one of those great success stories that will be a template for the rest of the nation.
