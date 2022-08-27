The Oregon Health Authority plans to ask the Legislature’s Emergency Board next month for $800,000 to help Morrow County tackle a lingering water crisis.
The money will be used, at least partially, to deliver better water filters and well testing to combat nitrate contamination in Morrow County homes.
We hope the Emergency Board acts promptly to OK the funding.
Initially, Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty sought a far larger contribution — around $4 million — to be funneled into the budgets of either the Oregon Health Authority or the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to address the high nitrate levels in domestic wells.
Doherty sent a letter to Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, to ask for the extra funding for the two state agencies. Smith later reported that Gov. Kate Brown requested the $800,000 for well monitoring and filters.
We’re not sure where or how the governor came up with that number and we certainly don’t want to quibble. We would be remiss, though, if we did not point out that more than $800,000 is going to be needed in the long term to fix a problem that has lingered, unsolved, for a long time.
State leaders and the governor can’t skimp on this particular crisis. We understand Morrow County is a long way from Salem, and we understand there isn’t an infinite amount of money for the E-Board to disburse.
Still, it is inexcusable that in the 21st century a county in a prosperous state must deal with a water issue that harkens to the worst days of the 19th century mega cities.
We know the lawmakers on the E-Board do not have an easy task. They must weigh — we are sure — a lengthy list of funding priorities. Every one of those funding priorities have support, everyone is seen by those who need it as essential.
We understand the burden E-Board members must embrace.
Yet we also believe the board can see how important the $800,000 will be for Morrow County. Will it solve all the problems? No. Will it be a huge help? Yes.
Morrow County needs state help. Not a handout, but a help up. That is a key difference, and we hope lawmakers on the E-Board get educated about the water issue and they see the need to allocate the funds to help alleviate a serious problem.
