Morrow County’s plan to increase code enforcement is a good one and we hope officials will find a solution sooner rather than later.
Last summer, the Morrow County Commissioners OK’d a plan to create a code enforcement task force to look into the issue. The task force has met several times and a number of different, possible, routes are on the table.
Now, code enforcement is supervised through the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office with one deputy assigned to work the problem about 20 hours a week. Individual towns in the county also devote resources to code enforcement.
Code violations are on the rise as reports of people living in fifth wheels and recreation vehicles continues to climb. Then there are the more mundane code breaches, such as weeds and abandoned cars.
The best answer, of course, is to hire a full-time code enforcement employee — preferably assigned to the sheriff’s office with law enforcement powers — to solve the problem.
The big issue is, as always, funding. The task force recently reviewed the financial implications of creating a full-time position in the sheriff’s office for a code enforcement officer. Preliminary estimates show such a move could cost the sheriff’s office more than $92,000 a year, while a non-police code enforcement employee would carry a price tag of about $88,000.
Both figures are steep, especially in a place like Morrow County where there isn’t an endless stream of money coming in from taxpayers.
The creation of the task force is and was a good idea. Before we legislate on any matter, it is crucial that elected and appointed leaders carefully weigh all the options.
Clearly, a code enforcement officer is a good idea, but do taxpayers really have to fork over between $88,000 to $92,000 for such a position?
Finding a balance between needs and wants and finances in rural Oregon is always a challenge. The reality is, we don’t have a massive tax base to rely on for money. The task force is on the right course, but what is critical is input from area voters on the matter.
That may seem like a tall order, but in reality, it is the right move. While the task force can investigate, review and develop ideas, in the end it will be the taxpayer in Morrow County that will need to foot the bill.
That’s why the task force should seek more input from Morrow County residents on the issue. Taxpayers in the county will be required to fund any new position. They’re going to pay for it, so they need to be involved and listened to.
