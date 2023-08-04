At first glance the news downtown Pendleton could get a new mural may seem a mundane announcement.
It isn’t.
Readers probably recall that recently the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon wants permission from the Pendleton Planning Commission to display a mural on the north side of its building at 400 S. Main St.
The museum is partnering with SMART Reading, a Portland-based nonprofit that works to promote child literacy, for the project. The organization has already commissioned five murals across the state to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
A $5,000 grant from the SMART Reading program will fuel the project.
The Pendleton Planning Commission approved the mural at its meeting July 27.
A mural project is a good investment for the entire community. As downtowns across the region struggle to remain relevant, murals and other approved art work can give an area a pleasant ambiance and send the message to visitors our community is a vibrant one.
Public art is also another excellent way to showcase our community. Any time a community can find a way to invest in its downtown core — with projects like a mural — the effort pays dividends down the road.
Our downtown should be showed off and highlighted with such projects. Pendleton is moving into the future and the ability to illustrate what we are and what we can offer residents and tourists is a wise move.
As we work and live and play in our community we can gradually forget, or take for granted, the attributes of our town. A bright, new mural in the downtown area can breathe new life into an area and send the message our town is moving ahead.
Murals have proved to be successful in generating tourist interest. In the tiny town of Vale, in Malheur County, murals dot the walls of buildings throughout the town. Those murals are visited each year by individuals driving through town on U.S. Highway 20. Those people stop to view the art splashed across businesses and some of them stay and then spend money at local restaurants or with area merchants, generating a low-level of economic activity that helps the city.
The planning commission made the right decision to approve the mural and we are looking forward to its completion. Bright colors emanating from murals at businesses in the downtown area is a reassuring and pleasant display that people from across the region can enjoy when they swing into town.
