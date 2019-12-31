As the new year descends upon us, it is fitting to step back and remember a few key items about our community, state and nation.
That might be a tall order for some if a casual glance at the news is any indication. For some in our great nation, a great deal of bitterness lingers in the wake of the impeachment of the president by the U.S. House of Representatives. That is understandable, up to a point.
Fact is, though, Trump will remain president through his four-year term. The Senate will not remove him from office, and he will run for re-election. It is time to move forward.
We are, it seems, bombarded with a steady diet of “what is wrong” in our nation and communities. That isn’t all bad. The first step toward fixing any issue is a strong dose of the truth, and often the truth isn’t very appealing.
Yet it is critical when we reflect on the past year — and eye the future with hope — we all realize that overall, we are in a good shape as a nation. There are problems — no doubt about it — but there are also a lot of great things about America.
For one, regardless of the rhetoric piped into the big pop-culture machine of Americana, we remain a nation of laws and specific freedoms. We can, if we so choose, congregate together and protest peacefully. We still carry the right to defend ourselves. We are a nation governed by laws and a system of due process. We can still hold free elections.
In short, there is an array of good things about our nation and communities that should be remembered as the new year dawns. Locally, we remain a community that cares. We are a community that embraces change while preserving our most cherished traditions. We appear to collectively seek answers and develop solutions to challenges that arise.
