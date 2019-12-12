This past Tuesday’s front-page feature story in the East Oregonian describing a Christmas celebration at the Oregon National Guard Armory in Pendleton was bittersweet to read.
More than 60 members of the Oregon Army National Guard 168th Aviation Regiment enjoyed a communal holiday celebration with family and colleagues before preparing to deploy to Afghanistan for 12 months beginning in 2020.
Why the U.S. is still sending state National Guard troops overseas to wage war after nearly two decades of hostilities in Afghanistan is a valid question to ask, especially now as the Christmas holiday approaches and our fellow Oregonians are being separated from their families.
While this scene has become commonplace, being replayed many times over at armories in communities across America during 18 years of war in Southwest Asia and the Middle East, we wish it were not so. We wish these brave men and women could remain at home to enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.
It is useful to recall that spanning nearly two decades of American involvement in the terrorist-infested and violence-ravaged nation of Afghanistan, more than 700,000 U.S. military troops have been deployed, more than 2,000 killed, and more than 20,000 wounded. During that same period, more than 62,000 Afghan national security forces have been killed, as well as more than 31,000 civilians and even more Taliban.
We all know why former President George W. Bush initially committed U.S. troops — to hold Osama bin Laden and his dark minions responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed thousands of Americans. Former President Barack Obama’s administration finally nabbed bin Laden and he later promised to wind down the mission during his last term in office. Before taking office, President Donald Trump promised to end foreign military entanglements and further draw down troop levels.
And yet, here we are. More of our friends and neighbors from Northeast Oregon are heading back into harms way on the far side of the globe.
This is particularly troubling given the eye-opening reporting of the Washington Post this past week in which it was revealed that the American public has been mislead by all three presidential administrations regarding the effectiveness of our prolonged war in Afghanistan.
Quoting directly from the Post’s reporting, “U.S. officials acknowledged that their war-fighting strategies were fatally flawed and that Washington wasted enormous sums of money trying to remake Afghanistan into a modern nation.”
The report also highlights the U.S. government’s failed efforts to prevent rampant corruption, rebuild the Afghan army and police, and diminish the country’s opium trade. In the meantime, it has cost much in lives and treasure. We’ve spent close to a trillion dollars in the effort.
After all this time, it is the sending of National Guard units — not active duty front-line warriors — to the front lines that we question. These are men and women whose mission was once envisioned as a reserve military force, or militia, to serve a dual state and federal role.
These part-time citizen-soldiers hold full-time civilian jobs, have children attending school and serve integral roles in their respective communities. We should stop sending these highly trained and highly skilled men and women overseas to fight endless wars and keep them here at home where they belong.
Regardless, we have no doubt they will serve well and honorably. We wish each and every one of them safety as they fulfill their mission and return to us whole and ready to resume their lives here in Northeast Oregon.
