The elected officials that sit on the legislative Emergency Board face an unenviable task later this month when they meet to ponder an array of funding requests from different agencies and municipalities across the state.
We hope that lawmakers make prudent decisions regarding each monetary allocation and pay especially close attention to requests from rural portions of the state, including Eastern Oregon.
The Emergency Board is a committee consisting of members of both the Oregon House and Senate. The board has fairly large powers to funnel money — including lottery revenue — to unexpected funding requirements when the Legislature is not in session.
Most of the public isn’t aware of the number of funding requests to the board but, based on this newspaper’s local coverage, we know of some generated from Eastern Oregon. The city of Echo, for example, seeks funding for waterway upgrades and restoration for damage triggered by the high waters of the Umatilla River last June.
Requests like that make a lot of sense. Utilizing funds to help cities and counties conduct needed infrastructure work is truly an investment for the future and impacts a multitude of voters. It impacts them in a positive way that resonates for decades.
There also is little doubt that rural Oregon — and Eastern Oregon in particular — needs more state investment. Some, no doubt, will be quick to point out that the state already shovels plenty of money into rural areas like Eastern Oregon, but people just don’t hear about it.
There is certainly some truth to that, but there is also another fundamental truth: Eastern Oregon still needs more financial help from the state across a broad range of priorities.
A good example are county fairgrounds across the region. During the last legislative session, lawmakers earmarked money for fairgrounds in places such as Malheur and Union counties and the money was badly needed. But it isn’t near enough.
That’s why the lawmakers on the Emergency Board owe it to their constituents to be sure they do not fall into the trap of funneling cash into what are essentially pork-barrel projects and may appear on the surface to be viable, but which are, in reality, money pits with little voter value.
Those projects exist and they are a blight on the fabric of democracy of this state.
There are plenty of projects across the state that need state assistance and we hope the Emergency Board makes decisions based on need of the voters, not the needs of special interest groups.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.