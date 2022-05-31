The news that a transitional housing project to help solve — at least partially — the growing homelessness problem is good news for the local community.
A joint meeting of area appointed and elected officials last week to develop a plan to address the homeless issue also was a hopeful sign that instead of pushing the problem away, or, worse, ignoring it, key area leaders are on the road to finding a solution.
To some extent, they don’t have much of a choice. A 2018 Ninth Circuit Court decision — Martin v. Boise — mandated jurisdiction to furnish a place for the homeless if they are not allowed to camp and the Oregon Legislature made the court decision part of state law. Local government have until July 1, 2023, to create shelters in areas where the homeless are not allowed to camp.
There were, of course, other ways area municipalities could have addressed the court and legislative decision. Officials could have chosen to address the issue in the courts and seek some type of injunction on the matter.
That would have been a bad choice. For one, it would have cost taxpayers plenty of cash over an extended period of time, and, most likely, not solved what is an endemic problem.
No, the best way to address the issue is with specific site for a shelter.
The Legislature also is providing some funding assistance, and it appears area elected leaders are taking the issue seriously and want to find a solution fast.
That’s also good news.
The homeless situation isn’t one that will go away any time soon. There are plenty of different opinions regarding how to deal with the homeless situation, but the best way to handle it now is through a site set aside for those facing housing challenges.
The broader problem — why so many are homeless — is far outside the scope of a single city or town or county.
Area officials who are working to solve the problem should be lauded. We, as a nation and state and county, face an array of different challenges, so prioritizing which challenge should be met and overcome is important.
The work of elected and appointed leaders to face the homeless challenge now also shows a degree of foresight voters should take solace in. Instead of allowing a problem to fester and grow, area leaders want to find a path to success.
That, too, is good news.
