Gov. Kate Brown has shown some real leadership over the past 10 days or so, helping get flood relief to Umatilla County and acting decisively regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
That’s why the announcement last week that she intended to issue an executive order to cut the state’s carbon emissions was a surprise and, ultimately, a wrong approach.
“I will not back down,” Brown said in a statement last week, when the fate of Senate Bill 1530 became official. “In the coming days, I will be taking executive action to lower our greenhouse gas emissions.”
By now, most readers — and voters — are probably all too familiar with the latest go-around regarding a plan to slash the state’s carbon emissions. A carbon-slashing bill died in last year’s legislative session. As this year’s short session approached, Democrats once again brushed off the mothballs and modified their plan to slash carbon emissions. Not surprisingly, Republican lawmakers voiced their opposition, and then left the Oregon Capitol, effectively ending the 2020 short session.
Brown said last week she would prefer legislation to tackle the carbon emission issue, but issued a written statement she would act to “lower our greenhouse gas emissions.”
What, exactly, the governor has in mind is still a mystery, but what should not be a secret is such a move will only hopelessly complicate and darken a political issue that should be left to the voters to decide.
In the end, there is plenty of blame to go around about the latest legislative failure regarding the carbon emission limit plan. The blame rests on the inability of lawmakers on both sides to find an effective way forward regarding the emissions blueprint.
Politics in a democracy is about compromise, and it is now hard to see if lawmakers — on both sides of the aisle — are practicing democracy or are simply a mob of elected leaders digging their heels in over partisan dogma.
Is a carbon emission plan right for Oregon? Maybe. But it is increasingly clear that the people who should be able to find a solution — our elected leaders — can’t. That means the entire issue should be placed before voters after a decent interval where lawmakers on both sides can canvass the state and explain the pros and cons of the idea.
Such an effort may take time, but it will ensure that Oregonians can get the right information to decide for themselves. Issuing an executive order steeped in regulatory language and political motives will only make this situation worse.
Oregonians are a pretty savvy bunch. That’s why we think the carbon emission plan should be put on a ballot.
No other option seems feasible now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.