Since newspapers began circulating in the 17th century, the stories that have appeared in them are often the first draft of history.
From the Civil War, to World War II, to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, newspapers have always been on the front line of documenting the important stories of the day.
The Oregon Historical Society is also in the business of recording and sharing history, and during the COVID-19 era we are currently living through, they are asking for your help. The historical society, despite currently being closed to the public, is currently working to collect your stories about the pandemic — what you’re experiencing, thinking, feeling and doing during this unprecedented moment in our collective lives. Some of what’s received will become part of the society’s Research Library’s collections, available to historians and others as a key part of the written record of this unsettled time.
“How do we stay connected and rooted in community while practicing social distancing?” the historical society asked in a news release. “What is the role of cultural institutions during this unprecedented time?”
Accounts of life written in real time are the stuff of history. Everyone’s familiar with Anne Frank’s diary, for example, written by a young Jewish girl in hiding in Holland during World War II. Less well known might be a story by Virginia Reed Murphy, written in 1891 for The Century Magazine, about the Donner Party and the winter of 1846-47. Eighty-one members of the party were stranded at what’s now Donner Lake in Northern California that year, and only 46 survived.
Meanwhile, working together on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you offers adults another opportunity to help their kids sort out fact from fiction about the illness — yes, schools will open; yes, your friends will remember you, and so on.
While what you write won’t change the course of the pandemic, it will give you a written personal history of this period, even as you make a contribution to the future history of the state you live in. You may submit your history online, or by mailing it to the OHS Research Library, 1200 S.W. Park Ave., Portland, OR 97205.
