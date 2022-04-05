It is time for Oregon voters to get serious about what exactly they want to represent them as governor.
Those of us who follow the governor’s race all know who the main players are, and we all know that — for the most part — each of those candidates is firmly entrenched in the values of their party. The Democratic candidates tow the party line as do the GOP hopefuls. Some are somewhat middle of the road in their devotion to dogma and others are far to the left or far to the right. Mostly what voters hear is the same old wide sweeping proclamations triggered by events — and concepts — first rolled out onto the national political stage.
Yet there is a barely detectible undercurrent of discomfort out there among voters. A sense that the old ways of doing business are beginning to falter. A feeling that party politics are fine but only as far as they can go and now they are not going far enough.
From our standpoint the avenue of party politics doesn’t seem to answer the pressing questions of our day but, instead, create more division and more strife. Now, much of that we concede is front-loaded into the very nature of our political system, which is based on a competitive template. Also, the primaries in Oregon are set firmly within party bounds.
We recognize those factors, but it seems to be more and more evident that voters are growing weary of the same old dogma and venom spat between lawmakers. Instead of careful political compromise — a hallmark of our system — for the past decade, the norm has been for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to die on every single political hill the encounter. There is no cooperation on the big issues but only a war to the knife.
That means voters are not served well.
Lawmakers surely would disagree and point to countless successes and examples of bipartisanship. Again, there is some validity to the notion lawmakers do often work together. But “often” isn’t good enough anymore. Voter — except for those on the lunatic fringe of both parties — are weary of the same old fighting with little getting done. Perhaps that feeling by many is simply a perception but in this case perception is reality.
Oregon needs a middle-of-the-road governor who isn’t beholden to a party, who will get things done, who sees all sides. That, we realize is going to be a tall order. But we believe it is the only way forward for a state mired in a political swamp.
