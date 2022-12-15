Why not now, so it could be vetted more thoroughly? Things start happening really fast once the Legislature is in session. Now is the right time.
All this and more happened at the Dec. 6 meeting.
Kathryn Helms, the chief data officer for the state with responsibility for the website, gave a presentation about proposed changes to the state’s transparency commission. There were many positives.
There will be an effort kicking off in January to get more public input on what the website should look like. And Helms did say the commission would be consulted for feedback on proposals from the executive branch. That is much different than leading, though.
“That’s why we have a transparency commission, I thought,” said state Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, the chair of the transparency commission. “Otherwise I don’t see a need for this commission if we are just going to hand it over to the executive branch.”
The Oregon Transparency Website was born thanks to the efforts of former legislator state Rep. Gene Whisnant, R-Sunriver. So we are sensitive to it, in part, because being journalists, we are going to be acutely interested in government transparency.
The website is not perfect. It’s not complete in some places. It can be hard to navigate to find public meetings coming up soon without a lot of clicks and sorting. And sometimes when we have clicked on agendas for meetings, a dead link comes back.
Of course, it’s a good idea for the state to review what should be on the website and what the public wants to see. But it felt like there was an absence of transparency on Dec. 6 in the changes coming to Oregon transparency.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.