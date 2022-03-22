Must hand it to Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning for his decision to conduct an in-depth institutional review of the learning center.
Browning unveiled his plan in his March 2 president report to the college board, and the move is insightful in a number of ways but mostly because it shows the man at the helm at BMCC wants to create opportunities for success and growth.
No doubt Browning will be up against a stacked deck in the sense the college already is gearing up for more budget cuts, a scenario no top official of an organization welcomes. Browning touched on that theme, at least tangentially, when he talked about how “budged adjustments” may be necessary, but they should not occur without ensuring they are resources to grow rather “than just hanging on.”
Browning’s decision for the review also can be traced, at least partly, to feedback from students that the college does not always feel like a welcoming environment along with other negative feedback.
Browning is suggesting a motion that does not always occur in state-run institutions: He is advocating the college step back and take a good, long look at what it can improve upon even as budget cuts loom.
That takes more than a little bit of courage. Top officials at any organization often simply go with the flow and refrain from looking into the mirror. Yet that look into the mirror is essential for any organization to be able to grow. No one likes to open the books and review what could be done better with a company or a school. We naturally want to hang our hats on what we do very well, not on what can be done better.
Yet truthful evaluation can create more opportunities than most realize at first glance. Once an organization determines what it can do better over an extended period, the better it will be in the future.
Self-reflection is difficult and even more so when done in a straight-forward, truthful way. However, the organizations that move from simply “good” to “great” accomplish in-depth reviews of their policies and actions on a regular basis. They discover what needs to be fixed — if anything — and then move forward into the future.
Browning should be lauded for having the courage to hatch a plan designed to help the college out in the long run.
