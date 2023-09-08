What the government does and how it spends taxpayer money is important.
A newspaper’s main job is to be a watchdog, to ensure that taxpayer cash isn’t wasted and that public officials are honest and straight with the public.
Also important is highlighting when government or public agencies do something right. A good case in point is the recent action by a local anti-drug task force in Hermiston that produced an arrest and the confiscation of illegal narcotics, guns and $4,000 in cash.
The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team — helped by the Oregon State Police — concluded a year-long investigation with the arrest and drug seizures.
In the operation, police discovered more than 6,000 possible fentanyl pills and other possible illegal substances.
The news came via a press release and shows clearly our local law enforcement community is working hard to crack down on illegal narcotics.
That kind of action by police is a clear example of tax dollars being used in a sensible matter and area law enforcement needs to continue to highlight their successes. That’s because what they do is important and while there is always a media blitz when someone in the law enforcement community does something wrong, the same cannot be said for when police do something right, which is most of the time.
Our police, firefighters and other first responders have a difficult job. Their successes, though, are our triumphs. Should we hold them to a higher standard? Absolutely.
Yet holding a high standard doesn’t mean ignoring what they do right. We should always take time to ponder how well our first responders — especially area police agencies — do their jobs, in spite of an array of difficult challenges they often have no control over.
The cop on the beat is like all of us. A man or a woman with hopes and dreams, with a wife or husband and children. They’re just not a badge or a uniform.
The drug bust might not make a serious splash in the criminal world, but it does get some illegal narcotics off the street. While small, it’s a victory. Now, in an age when illegal narcotics are such a major problem every win counts.
We don’t take the time to measure law enforcement success as much publicly as we should. That is a practice that should be reversed.
Our police and other first responders deserve all the praise we, as a community, can bestow.
