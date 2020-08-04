It isn’t any secret Gov. Kate Brown is deeply unpopular in many places in rural Oregon, including here in Umatilla County, and her stay-at-home directive for the county last week created even more angst and revulsion by those who dislike Oregon’s head of state.
The decision by the governor surely could not have been an easy one and it certainly isn’t the kind of directive elected leaders or residents in Umatilla County want to see. Let’s face it, we all want to get back on with our lives. A new order that essentially freezes public life isn’t good for anyone, especially businesses.
The reaction from the governor’s directive, though, underscores where we are politically and philosophically as a nation now, and it isn’t a very pleasant picture. A year ago, the chances a virus could be politicized would have seemed ludicrous. But here we are. From the left to the right to the center, everyone has a take on the virus and its impact. Misinformation about the virus — fueled by ignorant and foolish trolls and self-proclaimed experts — isn’t helping the situation. The nation’s response to the pandemic as it hit our shores didn’t help matters. Putting it mildly, the response was bungled on a colossal scale.
At the heart of the matter with Brown’s new directive is the notion that the virus just isn’t that dangerous and widespread efforts to contain it — such as stay-at-home orders — are not only misplaced but an infringement on fundamental American rights.
While the rights issue is one best left to the courts, the idea such orders are misplaced depends — it seems now — upon which political ideology you subscribe too.
Basic facts should help residents make a good decision on the new mandate from the governor but even those — in today’s political climate — can be ignored.
Fact is, Umatilla County is now the state’s viral center. Oregon Health Authority reports 253 cases for every 10,000 people. About 20% of people recently tested for the virus tested positive, more than four times the state average.
Some may point to the fact Umatilla County’s death rate — when compared to some other Oregon counties — is lower. Now, the county death rate hovers around 1%. If you are a local resident and you shrug that statistic off, you shouldn’t. One percent of Umatilla County is more than 770 dead.
So the question really becomes, if one subscribes to the notion the stay-at-home order is wrongheaded, how many deaths are we all going to be comfortable with?
Ten?
50?
How many?
