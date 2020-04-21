Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks earlier this month about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., as Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump listen. Democratic leaders and the Trump administration were close to a deal Sunday to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses weather coronavirus shutdowns, the latest step in sweeping government efforts to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.