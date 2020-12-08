Umatilla County received some good news recently when Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed budget included funding for two local projects, an indoor rodeo arena with agriculture and veterinary classrooms for Blue Mountain Community College and money to renovate the Umatilla County Jail.
Ironically, both projects already received approval from the Oregon Legislature in 2018. However, funding for both projects was tied to Oregon Lottery revenues. The COVID-19 pandemic forced most video poker machines across to state to close, and that crushed the lottery fund stream.
Area lawmakers, though, were successful in persuading the governor to add both projects back into her proposed budget. In the governor’s budget, $13.7 million is earmarked for the FARM II agriculture building for the college and $1.8 million for the jail renovation.
Both projects are important, with, arguably, the jail renovation taking center stage because planned renovations include infrastructure for individuals dealing with mental health issues.
The number of people lodged in jails across the state with serious mental health issues has continued to grow for the past decade. Once seen as another arm of the judicial system, local jails have evolved into multi-use centers where often law enforcement personnel are tasked with treating people who face a bewildering array of mental heath challenges. There so far has been no answer as to how to turn off the faucet regarding the number of people with serious mental health issues reaching county jails, but a renovation project — such as the one proposed for the local jail — to help an individual with mental health needs is crucial.
The college project is important as well to diversify the campus and attract more students over the long term.
The projects are now in the budget but there is no guarantee either will survive through another legislative session, though the chances are good both will. That’s because, according to state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, there is already talk among lawmakers to prioritize projects that already received approval from the Legislature.
Elected lawmakers like Hansell and Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, did a good job ensuring both projects did not just fade away, but their work isn’t finished.
They need to continue to push for both projects because both are important to the local area. The easy part may have been greasing the skids for the governor to put the projects in her proposed budget. The hard part will be safeguarding both projects through the next legislative session. We hope our lawmakers will continue to focus on these key projects that will help Umatilla County.
