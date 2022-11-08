Pendleton residents still deserve to know more about the fate of former airport manager John Honeman.
City elected and appointed leaders must be clear — as far as legally possible — to the public why the former airport manager left. We urged the city to do so back in August and so far not one shred of information about this incident has been released by the city.
That’s not only bad policy but sends the message the city doesn’t want to be transparent.
As readers may recall, the city grasped the shield of employee matters are exempt from public disclosure. In effect the city has said it can’t release much information because it would be breaking employee protection laws.
That assertion by the city is convenient because it means those who residents entrust to manage a municipality simply can throw up a curtain to hide facts regarding specific situations.
Yet it isn’t convenient for the public and sends the message that certain information won’t be shared with the body politic.
That’s about as undemocratic a motif as one could find, and rather than creating and building upon a bridge of trust city leaders are essentially breaking the sacred covenant with voters.
No one is asking the city to divulge personal information from an employee file. All that is really being asked for now is a simple, even broad, explanation regarding why Honeman departed. Chances are Mr. Honeman’s reasons for leaving are mundane.
Yet the city has acted strange in this matter, choosing, in effect, to fight it out on this particular hill with little reason as to why.
It is discouraging that every so often it seems that locally elected and appointed leaders need to be educated on how democracy works. Democracy doesn’t function within a realm of secrecy. Except for highly classified military projects, the work of our government should be open to the public.
We warned last summer the longer the public waits for answers regarding Mr. Honeman’s departure, the more the trust between voters and the city will be eroded.
That the city has taken no action, released no information and essentially said to the public “move along, there is nothing to see here” regarding this incident is in reality an indictment on those who are elected and appointed to serve the body politic.
Secrecy builds distrust. In a democracy, distrust — revolving around any issue — is a serious matter that elected and appointed leaders should ponder carefully.
