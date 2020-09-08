The state declined an appeal by Umatilla County last week to move back into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening phase and, all things being equal, no one should be surprised.
That’s because the county continues to showcase a high rate of the infection within its borders. The state isn’t going to allow the county to return to Phase 2 until it can meet six public health indicators set by the state and carry a case rate for a week that is less than 100 per 100,000.
The news of the denial was punctuated by the results of a recently completed poll of Umatilla County residents that showed an even dividing line between those who are worried about COVID-19 and those who are not. Sixty-two percent of Hispanic respondents in the poll and 57% of people of color polled answered they were “very” or “somewhat worried” while 42% of white residents said they were not.
Those results are interesting and troubling, and show the county is a long way away from reaching a Phase 2 reopening status.
That’s unfortunate because at some point the county needs to get back on its feet and move into the future. That isn’t happening, though.
It is way past time to discard the numerous half-baked theories about the virus that swirl around and add confusion to an already murky, politicized issue. That’s because those theories are standing in the way of common sense and ignoring science and create an atmosphere of nonchalance with some. That nonchalance leads to a willful disregard for proven COVID-19 safety measures by some or confusion about what is required by others.
Are any of the theories true? Who knows? It doesn’t matter, and here is why.
The state governs when the county reopens. Not President Trump. Not Fox News or CNN. The state sets guidelines that must be met. If they are not met, we don’t reopen. How do we meet those requirements set by the state? By practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and generally following the guidance issued by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Whatever you think of the virus — whether it is a threat, or nothing to worry about or “just like a bad cold” — isn’t relevant. What does matter is finding a way to meet the state requirements so we can get back to Phase 2 of the reopening plan. That should be our goal. Not wasting time on speculation and thumbing our noses at authority.
