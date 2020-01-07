A new year signals a new beginning for all of us. While many of us will make our standard new year resolutions, as a community there are several pledges we should make for 2020.
In the upcoming 12 months, local voters will once again secure an opportunity to get more involved in their city, county and state government.
Democracy should not chiefly be a spectator sport. Instead, the founders designed a framework that, in large part, depended upon the commitment and interest of voters. Our nation is divided along partisan lines, which isn’t a good thing for democracy, but what could be even more troubling is a lack of interest in public business.
Getting involved is never easy and can be, at times, a downright challenge. After a long day of work, who wants to eat dinner, and then attend a city council meeting?
The truth is, though, that finding the time to participate in our government is crucial. We simply can’t vote a lawmaker into office, and then turn our backs. Often that becomes the reality. We tend to make our decision at the ballot box, and then expect government to operate on autopilot. When a major issue seems to rise up like the phoenix we are shocked, and suddenly the seemingly mundane acts of city government became critical.
Yet, most of those flashpoint issues that seemingly come out of nowhere are actually well-known to lawmakers and have been debated and discussed at meetings. They should be no surprise, but often are because not enough of the body politic is participating in our democracy.
Becoming a small-town lawmaker isn’t like serving on a high school student body elected board. It isn’t a popularity contest. The job of a city council member or mayor is — or should be — serious business and our lawmakers need our input and our vigilance.
That means voters must keep a close eye on what is going on. That is also where the newspaper comes in handy. We also have an obligation to ensure the actions of our public leaders are well-known so that readers — voters — can debate them and fashion opinions.
This year we should all reflect on the state of our city and county and endeavor to work to ensure we participate. The founders bestowed upon us a rich tapestry of democracy, but that fabric remains strong only if voters remain vigilant and get involved.
