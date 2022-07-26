The message from state and federal lawmakers to the officials and residents of Morrow County seems pretty clear.
You want help for your contaminated ground water — go get in line. We’ll get to you eventually. Probably. Maybe.
For months now Morrow County officials have tested tap water of residents who use wells in the wake of the county commission’s declaration of emergency over high levels of nitrates. The county is paying for bottled water while a coalition of local businesses is forking over money for reverse-osmosis filters for homeowners.
Jim Doherty, chair of the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, needs the state to contribute $4 million to expand testing in the county, help pay for reverse-osmosis filter systems and dig new wells.
While the state has provided some help there hasn’t been any money.
State lawmakers told Doherty to wait for the annual meeting of the Legislature’s Emergency Board set for September to see about financial help. Even then there is no guarantee Morrow County will see cash to help alleviate what is becoming a Flint, Michigan-type of public health disaster.
The contaminated water stems from the lower Umatilla Basin, which is used by residents in Umatilla and Morrow counties, has been contaminated throughout the years with high levels of nitrates derived from farm fertilizers, animal manure and wastewater from the Port of Morrow.
In January, the state slapped a $1.3 million fine on the Port of Morrow for violating its wastewater permit and allowing tons of excess nitrogen onto area farmlands. An investigation by Salem’s Capital Chronicle found the port had been violating its permit for nearly two decades.
In June, the DEQ increased the fine to $2.1 million after the discovery of additional wastewater violations.
Some food processing and ag firms connected to the Port of Morrow are reimbursing the county for up to 350 water filters at a cost of $220 each. That’s a bright spot in an otherwise dismal situation.
What remains troubling is the apparent lack of concern by regional and federal lawmakers. Until now, no lawmaker has convened a community meeting regarding the contamination issue. So far, no lawmaker has stepped in to be a leader on an effort to solve the problem.
That fact should be more than a little troubling to voters. Voters should study the actions of their elected representatives carefully in this matter. Essentially, the efforts of our elected leaders — with the exception of those in Morrow County — has been abysmal.
That needs to change. Right now.
