The formation of a special workgroup of Pendleton city councilors to develop better methods to execute goals is a good idea and deserves more than a passing glance by city voters.
Recently, city councilor Scott Fairley briefed the city council on the work of the committee and outlined some possible methods elected leaders can use to streamline its goal-setting system.
Changing the content of the council’s’ goals, adding more timelines and reforming the overall process were key points made by Fairley and we couldn’t agree more.
Fairley also said an important part of the overall goals process is to ensure revenue streams are attached to each goal.
Fairly and his workgroup have it right, but the real question in the future will be whether or not such a plan can be followed.
The crucial element to the work by the committee — and, in turn, the council — will be public input. While the council is doing the right thing by researching a better way to set and implement goals, none of that will matter unless voters sign off on the venture.
That means the council must be very specific with residents about what it is doing and why. That also means elected leaders need to engage with voters. Simply labeling a public council meeting as good enough in terms of providing a public forum won’t do. Voters, residents, are busy. Not everyone can attend a city council meeting. The ideal, of course, would be that each council session is routinely filled with voters observing and interacting with elected leaders. That’s not reality, though.
On the other side of the coin, residents need to remember that members of the city council are not professional politicians. They are neighbors and friends and generally seek what they believe is the best for Pendleton. In the American political process, residents have a responsibility and an obligation to be as involved as much as they possibly can. An elected council needs feedback from voters on a fairly consistent basis, otherwise it will make decisions in a vacuum.
We think the council’s motives are sincere and aimed at simplifying the decision-making process for long-term goals. That shows foresight and a willingness to think out of the box.
Now, it will be up to the council to develop key concepts and present them to the public for review.
