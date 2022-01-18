Political hyperbole aside, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz’s concerns raised during a floor speech of the U.S. House of Representatives regarding a bill to protect more than 4,500 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon as part of the federal Wild and Scenic Act are valid and deserve more than a passing glance by voters.
Bentz lambasted the River Democracy Act, a bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Jan. 11 and labeled it as a sure way to create more, rather than fewer problems for forests in the eastern part of the state.
Bentz implied the act would leave forest dangerously exposed to become, essentially, tinderboxes.
At first glance, the legislation — now stalled in the congressional committee — appears to be a commonsense way to protect the forests and watersheds we all enjoy. Supporters of the River Democracy Act would add protections to waterways, lessen wildfire risk, enhance drinking water, and expand recreation to help rural economies.
The act also promises that only federal lands would be protected while private property and water rights would be safeguarded. A key piece of the legislation is a move to widen the area along protected waterways from one-quarter mile to half a mile.
There are a few problems with the legislation, though, not the least of which is what appears to be a lack of input from rural lawmakers at the county level. While supporters of the bill proudly proclaim voter participation through “nominations” from 2,500 Oregonians, the plan triggered resistance from several Eastern Oregon counties.
Commissioners in Union, Wallowa, Grant and Malheur counties have called the legislation into question with a variety of concerns, including lack of detailed maps and federal overreach.
One of the act’s most serious problems, though, isn’t visible up front. Legislation safeguarding public spaces is crucial and deserves support. Yet, there are already numerous state and federal laws on the books — including the 1968 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act — that provide a firm foundation for conservation. Too often legislation is created without a careful study of unintended consequences.
The bill may appear to be a winner for urban voters who wish to utilize Eastern Oregon as a handy natural resource-rich theme park for tourists, but for those who live and work in this area, its possible unintended consequences are a real worry.
To move forward, the bill needs more input from local county lawmakers.
