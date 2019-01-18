The state of Oregon must begin grappling with the lack of reliable emergency response in its wildest and most remote places.
Cash-strapped, tax-burdened rural Oregon counties are playing host to more adventurous visitors, while their own populations age and require more medical care. Meanwhile, the tax base that supports rural emergency responders continues to decline as their economies sputter and their children moves elsewhere to find economic opportunity.
To sum up: Adventurous visitors are getting into more and more trouble, but the places where they find that trouble are having a harder and harder time providing reliable emergency response. As we reported earlier this week, Wheeler County is one of those places. With little economic activity after its logging-based economy collapsed in previous decades, Wheeler has become the least populated and fastest shrinking county in the state. And its aging population is straining the volunteer emergency responders that for generations helped support a thin professional crew of law enforcement professionals.
Those volunteer systems are beginning to collapse under the weight of state and federal regulations, heavier burdens being placed on fewer and fewer people, and a lack of institutional resources.
And it's not just Wheeler County. Other poor rural counties in eastern, southern, central and coastal Oregon see the same fate on the horizon. There are no more rocks to squeeze for a little additional funding in many such frontier locales. Tax rates are high while economic prospects are low.
It’s hard enough for the professionals to make it out there. Members of the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department must buy their own boots, guns and bulletproof vests, wear uniforms handed down from other departments and type up their reports on hand-me-down computers. On days off, deputies change the oil and do brake work on their own patrol cars. Police evidence storage areas are used as cells for inmates between hearings.
Imagine doing all that hard work, without many resources, and not getting paid. That’s what volunteer ambulance drivers, firefighters and EMTS are facing. And if the state doesn’t want to see the system collapse entirely over the next years, it needs to find a sustainable, reasonable route of migrating dollars from our tourism and recreation economy to the people tasked with keeping those tourists and recreators safe.
Some have floated a motel tax that would be divided equitably among the state’s 36 counties. Just $1 a night on every hotel stay in Oregon could bring a small county like Wheeler upwards of $200,000 a year. That would provide a reliable, steady stream of income to help a poor sheriff’s department, make life easier for rural ambulance and fire crews, and on down the line. It will save lives.
That help must come from elsewhere. As we said above, there’s few options to raise that kind of money on the backs of poor people in poor counties, thanks to Oregon’s tax system. Governor Kate Brown has pledged to use her last term to help rural Oregon keep pace with the gains that the rest of the state has enjoyed. The problems facing rural law enforcement and emergency response offers her — and the Legislature — the chance to put her words into meaningful action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.