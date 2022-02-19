We would like to see more action on increasing the supply of child care in this legislative session. Gov. Kate Brown has proposed $100 million in additional funding for child care. Considering the extent of the child care shortage in Oregon, this is not enough to make a big impact, but at least it’s a start.
The pandemic has exacerbated the pre-existing shortage of child care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Parents of young children have had to leave the workforce or cut back their hours when child care providers have had to temporarily — or in many cases, permanently — close.
Most Oregonians have become familiar with the term “child care desert” and understand this is not just a problem for families with young children. It has become a major workforce problem for businesses and organizations throughout the state. Lack of child care makes it difficult to recruit and retain employees, and is a big reason for employee absenteeism.
There is a wealth of research proving that economic investments in high-quality child care and early childhood education pay dividends in the short term as well as the long term.
Most brain development occurs in the first five years of life, so it’s important for very young children to have a lot of exposure to new experiences — reading, talking, singing, playing — and to be nurtured by their caregivers who are responsive to their physical and emotional needs.
There is no doubt that children enrolled in high-quality child care and preschool programs do better in kindergarten and are more likely to graduate from high school. They are more likely to earn higher wages as adults and less likely to end up in jail.
To have a dramatic positive effect on the child care shortage, the Oregon Legislature is going to need to come up with more than $100 million.
Consider this: All kindergartners in the Pendleton School District attend school at the Pendleton Early Learning Center. In 2014-15, the cost to remodel Hawthorne School to transform it into PELC was $13 million (funded by a bond local voters passed). The price would be far higher today due to increasing construction costs.
In comparison, the nonprofit Pendleton Children’s Center estimates it will cost about $6 million to acquire and renovate property to create a center to care for 150 children age 5 and under. The organization is dependent on donations and grant funding.
If the state of Oregon is serious about building child care capacity in communities where there is a demonstrated shortage, $100 million wouldn’t go far.
