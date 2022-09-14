The local nonprofit, Farmers Ending Hunger, reminded spectators at the Pendleton Round-Up know that regardless of the time of year, the people across the region and nation continue to face food insecurity.
The group draped a banner titled “Let’s Buck Hunger” in front of its booth inside the Round-Up grounds earlier this week and their effort should be lauded.
During a time of celebration and fun — and the Round-Up offers plenty of both — it is fitting that organizations such as Farmers Ending Hunger remind all of us that far too many people are still hungry and need help.
As a nation with a world-class agriculture industry, it is hard to imagine that anyone could go hungry the reality is thousand face food insecurity on a daily basis.
That means the work of organizations like Farmers Ending Hunger and all of the food pantries and food banks scattered across are region do is important and will remain crucial for the future.
Solving the food insecurity challenge can seem to be a daunting one. For one there isn’t an inexhaustible supply of money to throw at the problem and that usually means it is up to small organizations — like Farmers Ending Hunger — to get involved and make a difference.
That is one of the critical elements to solving the hunger problem — getting involved. When an organization such as Farmers Ending Hunger steps up, it is a good example for other nonprofits and agencies to maybe take a second look on how to help be part of the solution to a longstanding and serious problem.
Fighting hunger isn’t about demographics or economic development but about ensuring we take care of those who need a hand. Not a hand out, but a help up. Frankly no one in a nation as rich as ours should ever face food insecurity. Yet every year more people find themselves in a situation where finding the next meal is a real challenge.
We are lucky that every year during the holidays people donate food and cash to local food banks and pantries to help, but the food insecurity problem doesn’t end when the holidays conclude. The problem remains a fixture throughout the year.
That is why efforts like that of Farmers Ending Hunger is so important. By shining a light on the issue during one of the region’s biggest events, more awareness will filter out.
That’s a good thing.
