Stanfield voters made the right choice this week when they approved an $18 million bond.
The bond — and a $4 million matching grant from the state — will help fuel a series of projects, including a new wing at the middle school and replacing modular units used now for students.
Voters will get a good deal for their $18 million.
School district officials say the new bond will help boost safety at the middle school while also providing funds for new windows at the secondary school. A new parking lot at the elementary school, along with renovations and improvements to career and technical education areas and asbestos removal, will be completed with the funds.
Paying taxes — for streets, city and county services and other amenities — are a fact of life but nowhere are tax dollars better spent than in education.
No one likes to pay more taxes. But when voters do decide they will ante up more money they need to be assured those funds are going to be well spent.
There is already too much financial waste in government. Examples of waste with taxpayer money are legion and, all too often, easy to find.
What makes the decision by Stanfield School District patrons so significant is the money will go to needed improvements. The district clearly targeted what taxpayer funds will be used for. They explained and justified the need and voters accepted those answers in good faith.
All of that is a good example of public servants doing their due diligence when it comes to communicating with voters. That is never an easy task. We are all different, all face different monetary challenges and we all look at the world from our own unique perspective.
Which means when public officials ask for money out of our wallets they have a duty to ensure that the justifications for more taxes are clear.
Stanfield school district officials made a good case for more money. Instead of simply going through the motions and standing before taxpayers with their hand out, they instead articulated the need.
Investments in education pay off in the future. That is a fact. Whenever we can promote and finance improvements to school districts the community, as a whole, prospers. The long-term impacts of a good education — in Stanfield or Pendleton or Eugene — help the state and the nation. It is always hard to justify more taxes. But in this case the Stanfield School District did what all districts should do when they ask for more funds: They were upfront and justified the need.
