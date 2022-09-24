Stanfield Mayor Susan Whelan and her colleagues on the city council have the right idea regarding finding ways to boost participation by the towns large Hispanic population in city government.
Whelan said recently the city is open to suggestions regarding how to create more involvement from a group that represents 50% of the city’s population.
Councilor Jason Sperr’s suggestion that all city government documents be translated into Spanish is a good first step as is an idea for the city to create an official celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican Independence Day.
Another concept involves translating parks and recreation flies and council agendas into Spanish coupled with more effort to engage the younger Hispanic population through social media.
These are all great ideas and the city should move forward on all of them as soon as possible.
While some could criticize why it has seemingly taken this long for elected leaders to develop these ideas we believe the focus should be on the future.
That means concentrating on what can be done to solve the problem of low involvement by the Hispanic population in local government.
Whelan and the council deserve kudos for tackling this potentially difficult issue. Their ambition though is a good one.
Any city in our area that contains a significant number of any culture group should be making efforts to enhance their participation in government. For it is within our system of government, our democracy, where important decisions are made that affect all of us. For any one group to be marginalized simply because of a lack of participation is un-American and creates an array of potential problems for the future.
Local city and county government needs far more participation across the board than it receives. As a region and a county, we need ideas from people of different cultures and perception to make our little experiment of democracy successful.
Democracy isn’t just for a few people or for those who can trace their lineage in the local area back decades. It is for everyone.
That means each of us — regardless of our heritage — owes our form of government some participation.
Stanfield elected leaders are on the right track. Feasible avenues of participation should be open to all and the more diverse a government body is the more successful it will be in the future.
