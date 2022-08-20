Morrow County is in the state of Oregon in the United States.
It isn’t in the battered, remote nation of Afghanistan.
It isn’t in war-torn Ukraine.
Nope. It is — arguably — located in one of the richest nations on earth.
Yet much of its water isn’t clean.
That’s a problem.
Recently we utilized this space on this page to laud the efforts of the state federal legislators to earmark money for the lingering water crisis in Morrow County.
Most readers are most likely aware of the recent controversy over the high number of nitrates — a common ingredient of fertilizer — in Morrow County’s groundwater.
Yes, the problem isn’t a new one. The high nitrate levels have been an issue for more than three decades. Yet the recent spate of testing of private wells in the Boardman area found that may residents had unsafe levels of the chemical in their drinking water.
Late last month in a letter the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged state officials to be more proactive regarding steps to solve the problem. The letter to the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Department of Agriculture gave praise for some of the early effort of mitigating the nitrate problem but urged the state to hold those with control over the nitrate sources be held accountable by “requiring them to assume some of the responsibilities” for the problem and to change their practices.
One problem, state officials said, is some of the monitoring agencies — such as the DEQ — are limited on what they can do regarding regulation and enforcement. For example, a DEQ spokesperson said the agency has regulator authority over on a small part of the identified sources of nitrates in the area.
Up to a point, state agencies are between a rock and a hard place. But only up to a point.
The EPA could still take emergency action on the matter. While we do not believe it is the time for that kind of action, we do believe the state can do more. This shouldn’t be a major challenge for a state inside one of the richest countries on the globe. It is a water contamination problem. It is unacceptable.
State, regional and local officials need to work together with industry leaders to solve this issue as soon as possible. We are way past the time of vacillation. We do not need, at least not yet, federal intervention when we are perfectly capable of solving this problem. So, let’s do it.
