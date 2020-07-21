The idea to create a free COVID-19 virus testing event is a good one and the state should step up and help local elected and health leaders make it happen.
Umatilla County recently asked the state for just such help, but the response from the Oregon Health Authority was anything but clear.
“OHA’s role in such events is to coordinate support to the counties as needed and available,” an email from the state health agency stated. “We maintain open lines of communication with our local public health partners to ensure that any local needs related to testing events and the broader COVID-19 response can be conveyed to us.”
Soooo ... does that mean the state will help? “Conveying” a need is one thing, stepping forward to help is another.
One crucial way to meet the current COVID-19 challenge in Umatilla County is more testing. Also, there remains a large group of marginalized and underserved people and minority groups who do not have the same kind of access to testing many of the rest of us have.
Finding a way to create several free testing events makes a tremendous amount of sense, and in a day and age when our nation stands out as one of the richest in the world, it is difficult to imagine how such an endeavor would be impossible to accomplish.
Free testing events are nothing extraordinary. At least, not in Eastern Oregon. The Malheur County Health Department, which is managing its own outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, has been conducting free testing events for more than two months on a weekly basis. The testing events, though, usually are targeted at those with symptoms, but in recent weeks that threshold has been lowered to test more people.
There are serious lags now regarding test results, which presents another challenge to local authorities. Labs are overwhelmed as the COVID-19 virus surges across the U.S. That probably won’t go away any time soon. However, regardless of delays, the best course forward is to test more and more people.
Umatilla County has a serious COVID-19 virus challenge. That means not only should we test more, but there must be a greater emphasis on social distancing and the donning of masks. The situation isn’t one to brush off as the tally of deaths from the virus continues to rise.
The state needs to help any local efforts to create a broader range of testing and it needs to do so at once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.