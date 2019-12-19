The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies deserve kudos for their effort over the holiday season to cut down on drunken and impaired driving throughout the region.
The operation, funded through grants from the state and the Oregon Sheriff’s Association, will help boost the number of officers out on the streets during the Christmas season, and the program deserves praise.
Called the Oregon High Visibility Enforcement program, the effort will hopefully make our streets a little safer during the holiday season.
There may have been other times of the year that local police could use the grant money to add extra patrols, but choosing the holiday season to do so shows a certain degree of foresight that is laudable.
Even one drunken driver on the road is too many, but the situation is especially relevant during the holidays.
In the big picture, the effort may seem like just another program to arrest people who have too much to drink. But it is more than that, especially during the holiday season.
Christmas time should be, and usually is, a time for family and to rejoice and reflect on the last year. It is for family, for fellowship and joy.
All of that, though, can vanish in a millisecond if someone has too much to drink, gets behind the wheel and takes off down the road toward an accident. That potential accident just doesn’t impact the driver. A crash caused by a drunken driver impacts many other people. The crash sparks high costs, as well. The cost of medical care for someone injured in such a crash can climb high.
We all want to have a good holiday season. We all want to be able to look back on our Christmas season with good memories that last a lifetime.
Slamming into another vehicle because of impaired driving isn’t a way to cap the holidays.
The effort by the sheriff’s office shows it is focusing on the safety of the public at a time when our collective guard may be down as we rush to buy presents and welcome family home for Christmas.
Finally, we all need to use good judgement. If you have too much to drink, call a cab or a friend. Don’t get behind the wheel.
