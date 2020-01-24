Stepping up to volunteer to help your community can be a difficult decision, but the need locally for help only continues to rise.
A good case in point is the Hermiston Warming Station for the homeless, which last Sunday was forced to keep its doors closed for the night because there were not enough volunteers.
The closure because of lack of volunteers is the second time in the last three months the local shelter shut down.
Hermiston Warming Station board chair Teesie Hill said in a recent story in this newspaper that more than 100 people were trained at the start of the winter season, but 40 of those have not signed up for any shifts so far. The emergency shelter needs about nine people each night. The shelter will go forward by adjusting some of the shifts and Hill said she hopes that change will prompt more people to step up and help.
The number of per night guests at the shelter is down — from 18 to about six — from last year to this year, and while that may seem like a good sign, the need remains.
Even one homeless individual sleeping outside at night during the winter months is too many. As Americans and Eastern Oregonians, we often proclaim ourselves as an independent, hard-working people who are also generous. We are quick to help the victims of a fire or a terrible accident and to seek to help school and civic organizations. But we can’t declare and act on our good intentions only when it suits us or desert its wider implications only if the cause is attractive.
That’s why we must all work together to make our community a better place to live and work, and a better community means watching out for all and stepping up, even when it may be perceived to be uncomfortable.
Democracy works for many reasons, but one of its major pillars is the ability of Americans and Oregonians to give back to the community, to volunteer and help.
We all live busy lives, but taking just a few hours out of the day to help at a place like the Hermiston Warming Station not only makes a big difference there, but also helps enhance the entire community.
The warming shelter is hosting volunteer training sessions, listed on their Facebook page, every day from Jan. 24-30 at varying times. And for those who aren’t able to or interested in helping cover evening shifts, the shelter needs donations of single-serving soups to go and other supplies.
So, if you can, think about volunteering at the warming shelter, and then give it a try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.