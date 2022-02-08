We often don’t think much about blood unless it happens to be our own, but the American Red Cross and, by extension, hospitals are facing a shortage of it. So if area residents can help, they should.
That means rolling up your sleeves at a local blood drive. Such donations will come not a moment too soon.
The Red Cross, which holds frequent blood drives locally, reports it is facing a severe crisis with blood supplies at a low level not seen in decades.
An ample blood supply is critical for a host of reasons. Blood donations are used in surgeries, for those with blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and for cancer patients. Without an ample supply of blood, those who need urgent care the most may face delays and those delays can be life threatening.
The Red Cross needs the entire nation to step up and help and decide to give blood.
Most local blood drives supply area hospitals. That means if residents decide to give blood they are most likely going to be helping someone from their town or region. O-negative blood is especially needed now.
For some, giving blood is a routine matter. For many of us though, the idea of taking time out of the day to give blood probably isn’t a priority. It is often easy to forget that such actions as giving blood makes a huge positive impact. It doesn’t take long and the blood you may give could save someone’s life.
Across the region the crisis isn’t as acute as in other parts of the nation. In La Grande and Baker City, there has been an increase in blood donations during the past year, but nationwide blood donations are down 10% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red Cross is key to ensuring there is enough blood. The agency supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. That means when there is a local blood drive by the Red Cross, area residents, if they can, should mark it on their calendar. When one gives blood they are performing a civic duty, one that will help the local community in an area that is crucial.
Giving blood may not matter for most of us in our daily lives but if an area resident needs a blood transfusion and there isn’t enough of it around, then suddenly a blood donation is a big deal.
