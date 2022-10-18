It was called the Good Friday Agreement and it was inked in April 1998, effectively ending one of the most violent and long-term internecine wars in modern global history. The pact ended what was known as the Irish Troubles and brought a measure of peace to the northern provinces of that nation.
A few years ago, an effort led by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden brought together a diverse group of ranchers, residents and environmentalists to reach an agreement regarding the Owyhee Canyonlands in the southern part of the state.
Two stories that illustrate even the most firmly entrenched special interest groups can find a path to success and peace.
Trouble is that those two scenarios appear to be exceptions rather than the rule, and that is bad for democracy.
A good case in point of utter failure of separate groups with diverging views to reconcile is the lawsuit filed by six environmental groups last summer in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton regarding the so-called “Eastside Screens” rule.
The rule was adopted in the mid-1990s to protect habitat and water quality across the Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Freemont-Winema national forests. Pieces of the rule banned the logging of trees larger than 21 inches in diameter.
In the waning days of the Trump administration, the Forest Service dropped the 21-inch standard and installed more flexible rules where protection of old and large trees still is a priority, but land managers can make exceptions on certain projects that meet restoration goals.
In the wake of the lawsuit filed by the environmental groups, a coalition of Eastern Oregon counties and the American Forest Resource Council filed a motion with the court asserting discarding the new rule will harm the region’s economy and create forests — already seen as tinderboxes — more vulnerable to fires.
What this mean for the taxpayer? Not a lot except the spending of more money and yet another fight between environmentalists and those who want more control of local forests.
These types of conflicts that always seem to involve the courts need to stop. If peace can be made in Ireland, if an effort led by an Oregon senator can bring deeply divided groups together to solve an issue of land use and conservation, then why can’t the same be done with the endless conflicts over our region’s forests?
It is a good question and so far has no answer. Instead, special interest groups — from environmentalists to logging proponents and area politicians — fight it out in the courts.
Surely we can do better than this.
