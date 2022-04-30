The best news about the World War II-era guardhouses at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is their fate isn’t sealed and a dedicated group of people are working to preserve them.
Earlier this month the 11-member airport commission reviewed the idea to preserve the guardhouses and several ideas were broached about how to sustain the guardhouses.
That the guardhouses are historically important is obvious, but how to capitalize on that significance is the challenge the committee faces now.
The key, though, is the guardhouses should be preserved and the committee should find the best, most affordable, method to do that.
Airport Manager John Honemann’s idea to form a group from a broad swath of different stakeholders to find a way forward is likely the best plan for now.
Honemann wants to search for funding grants to help preserve the guard shacks. Airport committee member retired U.S. Army Col. Tim Kelly prefers to keep the project as local as possible by using volunteers and grassroots fundraising efforts, including donations of equipment and labor from area construction companies.
Both ideas have merit and the way forward is to develop a plan that combines both concepts.
Grant funding remains one of those untapped sources of revenue that often small cities across the nation shun because of the time element involved. Finding and then applying for a grant takes time and there is always a delay between the time a grant application is submitted and when it is approved. Plus, there is never any guarantee the city or group applying will get the grant.
Kelly said he believe going the grass-roots route could wrap up the project in about six months.
Yet there is no reason the airport committee can’t move down both avenues — seeking grants and creating a grassroots movement — to help preserve the guardhouses.
The guardhouses need to be preserved. They are a viable link to the past when our great community stepped up and helped out during World War II. We must, as a community, move ahead on plans to expand the airport in every way possible but, at the same time, we must also work to safeguard the rich history of our local airfield.
We hope the airport committee finds a way to develop a plan that includes local fundraising efforts and a process to seek grant funding.
