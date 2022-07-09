The Pendleton City Council is on the right path with its devotion to fulfilling its goal to improve communication with the community.
Last week, the city announced it has launched the Pendleton Communications Survey 2022 to help solicit feedback from residents.
Any time elected and appointed officials can gather input from voters it is a good step forward. In the digital world we now live in people and cities can become isolated inside self-made silos where information is either stunted or slanted.
For government to work effectively several goals must be met on a consistent basis. For one, voters must always keep a keen eye on the decisions made by elected and appointed leaders. Our government works for us. Which means its decisions must be based on constructive feedback from citizens.
There is no shortage of communication in our world now. From social media platforms to bloggers, the number of opinions thrown across the public stage is monumental. The trouble is, all of those voices — those opinions — blend together and become a single, long scream of white noise.
Collecting feedback that is narrowly focused and with an established goal is crucial and the communications survey does that. The key, though, will be the kind of feedback the city receives. Long narratives of political bombast are fine for national television but hardly the ingredients to help a relatively small-town council pave a way forward.
Pendleton residents essentially have a terrific opportunity to give feedback to their elected leaders. In an ideal world, throngs of citizens would attend council meetings and give feedback during the public comment period at each session. The reality, though, is we all live very busy lives and attendance at most city — or even county — public meetings is never robust.
Yet now the city has created an avenue for voters to use to get their input before their elected leaders. Such input, if done in a methodical and civil manner, can go a long way toward helping the city in the future. In the end, our goals should be similar. A nice city that is safe and clean that is welcoming to all.
The city is on the right track with this survey, and we hope it proves to be a successful model for the future.
