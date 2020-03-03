There is no denying news about the novel coronavirus arrival on the West Coast is a real and growing concern, but panic is the wrong move for residents of our great state.
The third presumed case of the new virus that first erupted in China nearly two months ago was identified in Oregon on Monday here in Umatilla County and there is a growing amount of evidence that there will be more cases in Washington state.
There is an awful lot of information out there regarding the virus and already bizarre conspiracy theories accompany some of the news.
Want to know one critical way to avoid the new virus? Wash your hands. Often. Sounds simple but that is one of the best ways to combat any virus.
For solid information on the virus — verified information — the best source is the website for the Centers for Disease Control. The government agency offers up tips to avoid contracting the virus and provides up-to-date information.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown acted in a proper manner over the weekend when she announced the formation of a coronavirus task force. She told Oregonians in a news conference that state and local agencies are responding fast to the cases in Oregon. That is the kind of leadership the state needs now. It would be easy for the governor to give the crisis the basic amount of attention and instead focus on the ongoing political battle in Salem in the Oregon Legislature over a climate change bill.
At this point, though, the governor and other elected leaders need to pull away from the familiar — and for some, apparently comforting — partisan battles that are a highlight of the modern Legislature and focus on what could evolve into a crisis. The governor has shown she isn’t going to ignore the issue and that should be good news for voters.
For the rest of us, the challenge will be to take the concern about the coronavirus seriously but not to overreact. That means judiciously sifting through the mountains of information available and finding reliable sources.
There is a great deal unknown about the virus, but Oregon Health Authority officials recently emphasized that many people who get the malady do not get seriously ill. And, in the end, the same basic measures to fight other communicable diseases are crucial. Besides washing hands, remember to cover sneezes or coughs and, if you do become ill, stay at home.
Those are easy things to do and will go a long way toward hampering the spread of any virus, including the novel coronavirus.
